US-Iran peace deal announced with ‘permanent’ end to military action; Hormuz Strait to open June 19

TEHRAN: The United States and Iran agreed to a peace deal and an "immediate and permanent" end to military operations on all fronts including Lebanon, signaling the apparent end to more than three months of war in West Asia.

The initial announcement from mediator Pakistan was quickly confirmed by Washington and Tehran, and an official signing ceremony was scheduled for June 19 in Switzerland.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," US President Donald Trump posted Sunday on social media as he marked his 80th birthday.

"I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade.

"Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"