'Let's not blow it': Trump vows Mideast deal is on, calls for no more attacks

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Israeli strikes on Beirut "should not have happened" as he vowed a regional peace deal was at hand, though he did not confirm his earlier claim it would be signed during the day.

"We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down," Trump said on social media.

"This could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace -- Let's not blow it!"

Israel struck Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday, killing three people, in response to what it said was Hezbollah fire at northern Israel, an exchange that Trump said "should not disrupt" progress towards a pact.

"This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day," Trump wrote, possibly a reference to his hopes of a signing on Sunday, his 80th birthday.

"There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel."

Trump -- who has repeatedly declared a deal with Iran was all but concluded -- had said on Saturday that the framework accord was scheduled to be signed on Sunday.