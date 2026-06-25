Twin earthquakes devastate Venezuela: At least 32 dead, over 700 injured as scenes of destruction unfold

TNIE online desk

Powerful back-to-back earthquakes of 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude that struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening killed at least 32 people and injured 700 others.

(Photo | AP)

Rescue workers and residents were seen clambering on piles of rubble in the hunt for survivors after the disaster that prompted leader Delcy Rodriguez to declare a state of emergency.

(Photo | AP)

The earthquakes, among the strongest in over a century in Venezuela, shook the region, with evacuations in cities and effects felt as far as Brazil’s Amazon nearly 1,700 km from Caracas.

(Photo | AP)

During the quake, people in Caracas evacuated swaying buildings, with some shocked by collapsed walls exposing interiors, and remained on streets for hours with pets as dust settled.

(Photo | AP)
(Photo | AP)
Read more here