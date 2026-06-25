At least 32 dead, more than 700 injured after twin earthquakes rock Venezuela

CARACAS: Powerful back-to-back earthquakes that struck Venezuela on Wednesday evening killed at least 32 people and injured at least 700, the nation's acting president said, as communities across the South American country sustained damage.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez warned the toll was expected to rise as rescuers search collapsed buildings and emergency crews reach devastated areas after the 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck shortly after 6 p.m.

Rodríguez declared a state of emergency in an address to the nation late Wednesday and said the quakes caused damage in several states. The casualty figures released early Thursday excluded the state of La Guaira, which Rodríguez described as a "disaster zone" and the area hardest hit.

"Dozens of buildings have collapsed there, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of Caracas, and we are currently carrying out intensive rescue operations to save lives," she said.

The earthquakes, among the strongest to strike Venezuela in more than a century, roiled the region, with buildings evacuated in cities and areas impacted as far as Brazil's Amazon about 1,700 kilometers (1,050 miles) from Venezuela's capital Caracas.

The earthquakes damaged and closed Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas, the country's main airport, Rodríguez said, adding that subway and natural gas services in Caracas were canceled. She urged Venezuelans to report any damages through a government app.

Rodríguez said school classes would be canceled for several days. The Ministry of Education said some school buildings would be used as shelters and donation centers.

"We urge our population to remain calm," said Rodríguez, who asked health care professionals to report to hospitals to assist the injured. "We urge unity."

Country hit twice by large quakes

The U.S. Geological Survey initially said the first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1, later revising that to 7.2. Its epicenter was west of Morón on the country's Caribbean coast about 168 kilometers (104 miles) west of Caracas. The quake had a depth of 22 kilometers (13.6 miles).

The USGS reported an even larger 7.5-magnitude earthquake just a minute later. The second quake had a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) with an epicenter 16 kilometers (10 miles) southwest of Morón.

In the coastal state of Falcon, Gov. Víctor Clark said 32 people had been hospitalized and there were 15 people trapped in the hours after the earthquake.