'Tamil cinema's 'king of screenplay' no more': Tributes pour in for Bhagyaraj

TNIE online desk
Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay paid homage to the mortal remains of noted director, actor, screenwriter, dialogue writer, and music composer K Bhagyaraj and expressed condolences to the grieving family.
In an X post, he stated that Bhagyaraj left an indelible mark on the Tamil cinema industry through his multifaceted talents. He said that his style of storytelling with witty dialogues and brilliant performances has carved an everlasting place in the hearts of people.
Former Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin paid his last respects to the late Bhagyaraj. He said that the incredible director had the power to convey complex situations in brief dialogues in his movies.
Stalin also pointed out that Bhagyaraj had the rare distinction of nurturing many of his assistant directors into extraordinary directors in Tamil cinema.
BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan paid homage and said that she came to know that Bhagyaraj had donated his eyes. "The very act creates immense awareness among the general public," she said.
TMC (Moopanar) founder G K Vasan, and former DMK MLA Ezhilan paid their last respects.
Superstar Rajinikanth paid homage and said that the sudden passing away of Bhagyaraj caused immense sorrow and shock to him. He conveyed his deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.
In an X post, Actors Sarathkumar and Radhika expressed that Bhagyaraj's unique screenplay structures and timeless dialogues will forever remain etched in people's hearts.
Actors Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu and Bharath paid homage. In an X post, Vikram Prabhu said that Bhagyaraj's contribution to the industry will continue to inspire filmmakers for years to come.
Director Manirathnam, Director and Actor Santhana Bharathi also paid their last respect.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph has announced full state honours for the filmmaker's last journey as a mark of respect to his contributions to Tamil cinema.