K Bhagyaraj, a one-man studio who made underdogs immortal

Born on January 7, 1953, in Erode district, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj moved to Chennai to pursue a career in films. He began as an assistant director under legendary filmmaker K Bharathiraja, and over an illustrious five-decade career, rose as a "one-man studio"-writing, directing, acting, and composing music for his films.

His first on-screen appearance was a brief cameo as a traditional village physician in the romantic film 16 Vayathinile (1977), directed by his mentor Bharathiraja.

Bhagyaraj earned the sobriquet "King of Screenplay" (Thiraikkadhai Mannan). He emerged as a successful director with films such as Suvarilladha Chiththirangal, Darling Darling Darling and Idhu Namma Aalu.

His first directorial venture, Suvarilladha Chiththirangal (1979), established his distinct signature of blending sensitive family emotions with natural, lighthearted humour. The film revolves around a struggling, impoverished family dealing with societal pressures and financial hardship.

Unlike many films that relegated comedy to separate scenes, Bhagyaraj's humour merged seamlessly with the situation and felt entirely natural, making it timeless.

His script for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary became a big Hindi hit – Aakhree Raasta – starring Amitabh Bachchan. His Tamil superhit Mundhanai Mudichu was remade in Hindi as Masterji, starring Rajesh Khanna.

In a career spanning over five decades, Bhagyaraj gave numerous hits, and some of his celebrated directorial and action works include - Andha 7 naatkal, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.

He is survived by his former actress wife, Poornima, and their children, actor Shanthanu and Saranya.

Apart from his film career, Bhagyaraj has been the editor of the Tamil weekly magazine Bhagya, and he has authored several novels.