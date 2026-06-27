K Bhagyaraj, a one-man studio who made underdogs immortal

CHENNAI: He was a cut above the rest in portraying ordinary people with a relatability rooted in real life-crafting subtle humour and delivering sharp, witty dialogues that effortlessly entertained audiences. To many, the death of legendary filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj has left a huge vacuum.
Bhagyaraj died on Saturday following a cardiac arrest, aged 73.
He complained of chest pain after returning from his morning walk and was rushed to the hospital, where he breathed his last, actress Suhasini Maniratnam told reporters.
Bhagyaraj's multi-faceted talents made him an ultimate cinematic auteur who revolutionised Indian commercial cinema by replacing larger-than-life superheroes with everyday underdogs. He acted in over 75 films, apart from directing about 25.
His roles, mostly drawn from middle-class lives, held a charm as his exquisite screenplay combined with his on-screen persona. His well-balanced family comedy-dramas and razor-sharp screenplays made him a lasting favourite of the masses.
Born on January 7, 1953, in Erode district, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj moved to Chennai to pursue a career in films. He began as an assistant director under legendary filmmaker K Bharathiraja, and over an illustrious five-decade career, rose as a "one-man studio"-writing, directing, acting, and composing music for his films.
His first on-screen appearance was a brief cameo as a traditional village physician in the romantic film 16 Vayathinile (1977), directed by his mentor Bharathiraja.
Bhagyaraj earned the sobriquet "King of Screenplay" (Thiraikkadhai Mannan). He emerged as a successful director with films such as Suvarilladha Chiththirangal, Darling Darling Darling and Idhu Namma Aalu.
His first directorial venture, Suvarilladha Chiththirangal (1979), established his distinct signature of blending sensitive family emotions with natural, lighthearted humour. The film revolves around a struggling, impoverished family dealing with societal pressures and financial hardship.
Unlike many films that relegated comedy to separate scenes, Bhagyaraj's humour merged seamlessly with the situation and felt entirely natural, making it timeless.
His script for Oru Kaidhiyin Diary became a big Hindi hit – Aakhree Raasta – starring Amitabh Bachchan. His Tamil superhit Mundhanai Mudichu was remade in Hindi as Masterji, starring Rajesh Khanna.
In a career spanning over five decades, Bhagyaraj gave numerous hits, and some of his celebrated directorial and action works include - Andha 7 naatkal, Chinna Veedu, and Enga Chinna Rasa.
He is survived by his former actress wife, Poornima, and their children, actor Shanthanu and Saranya.
Apart from his film career, Bhagyaraj has been the editor of the Tamil weekly magazine Bhagya, and he has authored several novels.
DMK president and former Chief Minister MK Stalin too paid his last respects. He described Bhagyaraj as an incredible director who succeeded in everything, being the uncrowned king of screenplays in Indian cinema, a realistic hero who attracted everyone, and a writer who had the power to convey complex situations in short dialogues.
"Only a few months ago, I attended the function held to mark the completion of 50 years of Bhagyaraj's film career and spoke at the function not only as the chief minister but also as his fan. Those memories are still fresh," Stalin said on 'X' and described his death as a "great loss".
"Through his works, Bhagyaraj will forever live on as an inseparable part of the Tamil Nadu people," Stalin added.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday condoled the death Bhagyaraj and announced full state honours for his funeral.
"Each of his works will remain as unforgettable memories that speak of humanity and social values," Vijay said adding his demise was an irreparable loss to the Tamil film industry.
"I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, relatives, friends, film industry and fans who are grieving the loss of K Bhagyaraj. I pray that his soul rests in the eternal peace of God. Full state honours will be provided at his funeral as a tribute to Bhagyaraj's contributions," the Chief Minister said in a statement.
"Bhagyaraj was the one who crafted the everyday lives of ordinary people into epic tales on the silver screen through his razor-sharp dialogues and impeccably ingenious screenplays," MDMK general secretary Vaiko said.
Describing him as an artist who drew even common folk to the theatres and made families celebrate his works, Vaiko wrote on X: "Cherished forever by the Tamil-speaking world as the king of screenplays, he is an unparalleled creator. In every scene, his distinctive signature and social insights blended seamlessly with wit are etched indelibly."
Expressing shocked anguish over the death of Bhagyaraj, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami described him as a multi-talented film director, screenplay writer, actor and music composer.
"Bhagyaraj was a great admirer of M G Ramachandran (AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister). He adapted the scenes from the late leader's unfinished film 'Anna Nee En Deivam' (in 1977) and made a new screenplay based on it, making it a successful film called 'Avasara Police 100' (in1990)," Palaniswami said in a statement posted on 'X'.
"The demise of the unrivalled screenwriter of the Indian film industry is an irreparable loss. I express my deepest condolences to his family, the film industry and fans who are grieving the loss. I pray to the Almighty God that his departed soul rests in the shade of the Lord," Palaniswami said.