Veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73

TNIE online desk
Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his film career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away earlier this month.
He eventually found his footing in the industry, earning recognition for his distinctive blend of humour, emotion and socially rooted storytelling that defined Tamil cinema in the 1980s and 1990s.
He directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies. His works Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, Sundara Kandam, Enga Chinna Rasa and Darling Darling Darling were widely celebrated.
Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.