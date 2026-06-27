Veteran Tamil actor-director K Bhagyaraj passes away at 73

TNIE online desk

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his film career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, who passed away earlier this month.

File Photo | Express

He eventually found his footing in the industry, earning recognition for his distinctive blend of humour, emotion and socially rooted storytelling that defined Tamil cinema in the 1980s and 1990s.

File Photo | Express

He directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies. His works Mundhanai MudichuAndha 7 NaatkalChinna VeeduSundara KandamEnga Chinna Rasa and Darling Darling Darling were widely celebrated.

File Photo | Express

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, son Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

File Photo | Express
Veteran Tamil actor-director K. Bhagyaraj passes away in Chennai at 73