Veteran Tamil actor-director K. Bhagyaraj passes away in Chennai at 73

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.

The acclaimed filmmaker had remained active in public life until recently and had attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa just days before his death.

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his film career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential writer-directors.