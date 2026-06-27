Veteran Tamil actor-director K. Bhagyaraj passes away in Chennai at 73

Veteran Tamil filmmaker, actor and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj died in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. He was 73.
Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and their children, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and daughter Saranya Bhagyaraj.
The acclaimed filmmaker had remained active in public life until recently and had attended actor-politician Khushbu Sundar’s daughter’s wedding in Goa just days before his death.
Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj in Tamil Nadu’s Erode district, he began his film career as an assistant to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before establishing himself as one of Tamil cinema’s most influential writer-directors.
He went on to direct and act in numerous films, earning recognition for his distinctive blend of humour, emotion and socially rooted storytelling that defined Tamil cinema in the 1980s and 1990s. Over his illustrious career, he directed more than 25 films and acted in over 75 movies.
Some of his most celebrated works include Mundhanai Mudichu, Andha 7 Naatkal, Chinna Veedu, Sundara Kandam, Enga Chinna Rasa and Darling Darling Darling, many of which are regarded as classics.
Bhagyaraj also played a key role in introducing actors such as Urvashi and Kalpana to Tamil cinema. His contribution was widely acknowledged, with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) reportedly hailing him as his cinematic heir.
He also made his mark in Hindi cinema with Aakhree Raasta (1986), starring Amitabh Bachchan in a dual role alongside Jaya Prada, Sridevi and Anupam Kher. The film was a notable success and showcased his storytelling ability beyond Tamil cinema.
The Tamil film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most influential creative voices, with tributes expected from across the film fraternity and his fans.