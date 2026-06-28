India's Operation Amistad brings hope to quake-hit Venezuela

TNIE online desk

Two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft delivered over 35 tonnes of aid, including an Army field hospital, two BHISHM Cube hospitals, medicines and essential relief material.

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A 41-member Indian Army medical team, including nine doctors, and NDRF personnel have started providing emergency healthcare and assisting rescue operations.

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Emergency teams from several countries have joined Venezuelan authorities as search-and-rescue operations continue in the devastated regions.

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The mission's name means "friendship" in Spanish, reflecting India's solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

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Specialised National Disaster Response Force personnel are assisting search-and-rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.

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External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the assistance would strengthen ongoing relief efforts, including medical care through an Indian Army field hospital.Photo | X

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Twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela, killing at least 1,500 people and displacing thousands.

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India's Operation Amistad reaches Venezuela with field hospital, medical teams and relief supplies