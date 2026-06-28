India's Operation Amistad brings hope to quake-hit Venezuela

TNIE online desk
Two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft delivered over 35 tonnes of aid, including an Army field hospital, two BHISHM Cube hospitals, medicines and essential relief material.
A 41-member Indian Army medical team, including nine doctors, and NDRF personnel have started providing emergency healthcare and assisting rescue operations.
Emergency teams from several countries have joined Venezuelan authorities as search-and-rescue operations continue in the devastated regions.
The mission's name means "friendship" in Spanish, reflecting India's solidarity with the people of Venezuela.
Specialised National Disaster Response Force personnel are assisting search-and-rescue operations in the worst-hit areas.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said the assistance would strengthen ongoing relief efforts, including medical care through an Indian Army field hospital.Photo | X
Twin earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela, killing at least 1,500 people and displacing thousands.