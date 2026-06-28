India's Operation Amistad reaches Venezuela with field hospital, medical teams and relief supplies

India's humanitarian assistance mission to earthquake-hit Venezuela reached the South American nation on Sunday, with the Indian Army's field hospital unit, rescue personnel and relief supplies beginning operations under Operation Amistad, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said.

"Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines & medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Launched in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes that struck northern Venezuela earlier this week, Operation Amistad marks India's latest humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission. The operation's name, 'Amistad', means 'friendship' in Spanish, reflecting India's solidarity with the people of Venezuela.

Two Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft airlifted more than 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit, two portable BHISHM Cube hospitals (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri), medicines, medical equipment and other essential relief material.