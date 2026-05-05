BJP scripts historic West Bengal win, ends TMC’s 15-year rule

TNIE online desk

The BJP stormed to power in West Bengal with 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, securing a two-thirds majority and forming its first-ever government in the state.

(Photo | PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the verdict, declaring “Lotus blooms in West Bengal”, while the BJP credited its development focused campaign for the breakthrough.

(Photo | PTI)

The result ends the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule and marks one of the most dramatic political shifts in Bengal’s recent history.

(Photo | PTI)

In the biggest upset of the election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lost the Bhabanipur seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 15,105 votes.

(Photo | PTI)

Polling remained largely peaceful across West Bengal, with only isolated incidents of minor violence reported from a few constituencies during the counting and voting process.

(Photo | PTI)
Didi swept out of power in Bengal after 15 years