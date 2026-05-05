Didi swept out of power in Bengal after 15 years

KOLKATA: BJP’s landslide victory in West Bengal marked a dramatic political shift as the Trinamool Congress citadel came crashing down on Monday, with Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee losing her seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, who has now emerged as the frontrunner for the chief minister’s post. It heralded the exit of the Didi after three consecutive terms in power in the state.

With a comfortable lead in 206 of 294 assembly seats during counting, the BJP is set to form a government for the first time in West Bengal. Trinamool Congress, which had won 215 seats in 2021, is leading in 81 seats.

In a repeat of the 2021 result, Adhikari defeated Banerjee from her home turf, Bhawanipore constituency. Banerjee lost by 15,114 votes, compared to her narrow defeat by around 2,000 votes in Nandigram in 2021. The BJP’s lotus bloomed across the state as not only Banerjee but more than 15 ministers, including senior cabinet members, suffered defeats.

Counting of votes at 77 centres since morning indicated a steady march by the BJP towards a clear majority over the Trinamool Congress. In 2021, the Trinamool Congress had formed the government for a third term with 215 seats, while the BJP had secured 77.

Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said people had rejected the Trinamool, while also urging supporters to maintain peace and harmony.