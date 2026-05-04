Is Suvendu Adhikari emerging as BJP’s CM face in Bengal?

KOLKATA: After registering a second high-profile victory over Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee since 2021, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari is increasingly being seen within BJP circles as a leading contender for the chief minister’s post in West Bengal.

The chatter about Adhikari has gained traction following remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP’s principal strategist in the state, who told rally audiences that Bengal would get a “Bengali, highly educated leader with roots in Bengali-medium education” as chief minister if the party comes to power.

Within the state BJP, a section of leaders believes Adhikari fits that description most closely. Party insiders, speaking on condition of anonymity, point to his sustained political campaign against the Trinamool Congress since his switch from the ruling party in 2020, as well as his electoral record against Banerjee.