Suvendu Adhikari defeats Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur as BJP claims lead in West Bengal

KOLKATA: Suvendu Adhikari on Monday defeated Mamata Banerjee, outgoing Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo, in her home turf of Bhabanipur constituency for the second time since the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, virtually positioning himself as a frontrunner for the Chief Minister’s post in the state.

In 2021, Suvendu Adhikari, now Leader of the Opposition, had won by a narrow margin of around 2,000 votes against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, East Midnapore district.

With a comfortable lead in 208 of the 294 Assembly seats on Monday, the BJP is set to form government in West Bengal for the first time by 9 May. The Trinamool Congress, which had won 215 seats in the 2021 elections, is currently leading in 79 seats.

After a day-long suspense at the Sakhawat Memorial Girls’ High School, Suvendu Adhikari was declared the winner against Mamata Banerjee with a margin of 15,114 votes.