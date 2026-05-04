Saffron surge sweeps Presidency division and south Bengal

For the first time, the BJP has breached the Trinamool Congress stronghold in these regions, driven not only by an anti-incumbency wave but also by a steady erosion of the TMC’s Muslim and women voter base.

In the Presidency area, the BJP has surged from zero to 55 seats, while the TMC’s tally has more than halved to 51 compared with the last Assembly elections.

The region had been the backbone of the TMC’s rise from 89 seats in 2011 to 91 in 2016, and peaking at 96 in 2021.

The Trinamool Congress has been virtually decimated in south Bengal districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Bardhaman, East Midnapore and Hooghly.

Kolkata’s 11 seats have historically delivered large margins, while districts such as North 24 Parganas (33 seats), South 24 Parganas (31), Nadia (17) and Howrah (16) are far more competitive.

Kolkata has recorded steady growth for the BJP, which has already won the Shyampukur constituency, defeating heavyweight minister Shashi Panja, and is leading in other seats such as Entally, Beleghata and Maniktala, all previously considered part of the TMC’s urban stronghold.

In 2021, the BJP had won only five out of 33 seats in North 24 Parganas, while the remaining seats went to the Trinamool Congress.

In South 24 Parganas, the TMC had won all 31 constituencies in the last Assembly elections.

The party failed to open its account in South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and large parts of Kolkata. That distribution mattered.