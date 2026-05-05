TVK stuns Tamil Nadu: Vijay’s party emerges as single largest force

TNIE online desk
M K Stalin suffered a major setback as TVK’s V S Babu defeated the DMK president and Chief Minister in his long held Kolathur constituency.
Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam made a spectacular electoral debut, winning 108 of 234 Assembly seats and emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu.
With a 34.91 per cent vote share, TVK surpassed the 30.4 per cent secured by M G Ramachandran’s AIADMK in its 1977 debut.
The result has shattered Tamil Nadu’s seven decade Dravidian duopoly, pushing the ruling DMK to second place.
Vijay secured victories in both constituencies he contested, Perambur by 53,715 votes and Tiruchy (East) by 27,416 votes.
Though 10 seats short of a majority, TVK may receive outside support from Congress, VCK and Left parties to form the government.