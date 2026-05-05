TVK stuns Tamil Nadu: Vijay’s party emerges as single largest force

TNIE online desk

M K Stalin suffered a major setback as TVK’s V S Babu defeated the DMK president and Chief Minister in his long held Kolathur constituency.

(Photo | Express, PTI)

Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam made a spectacular electoral debut, winning 108 of 234 Assembly seats and emerging as the single largest party in Tamil Nadu.

(Photo | Express, PTI)

With a 34.91 per cent vote share, TVK surpassed the 30.4 per cent secured by M G Ramachandran’s AIADMK in its 1977 debut.

(Photo | Express, PTI)

The result has shattered Tamil Nadu’s seven decade Dravidian duopoly, pushing the ruling DMK to second place.

(Photo | Express, PTI)

Vijay secured victories in both constituencies he contested, Perambur by 53,715 votes and Tiruchy (East) by 27,416 votes.

(Photo | Express, PTI)

Though 10 seats short of a majority, TVK may receive outside support from Congress, VCK and Left parties to form the government.

(Photo | Express, PTI)
Jananayagan era begins in Tamil Nadu