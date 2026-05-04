Jananayagan era begins in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has pulled off a stunning electoral debut by winning 108 of 234 Assembly seats, emerging as the single largest party in the results declared on Monday.

Vijay secured a double bonanza, winning both the Perambur and Tiruchy (East) seats that he contested by a margin of 53,715 and 27,416 votes, respectively. The verdict has ended the seven decades of Dravidian duopoly, with the debutant pushing the ruling DMK to second place. The DMK has won 59 seats on its own, and the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) led by it has emerged victorious in 73 seats.

AIADMK, the principal opposition, has been relegated to the third spot with 47 seats on its own and the NDA bloc led by it winning 53 seats. By securing 34.91% vote-share in a four-cornered fight, Vijay has surpassed the 30.4% votes secured by MG Ramachandran, the founder of AIADMK, in the party’s first Assembly election in Tamil Nadu in 1977.

TVK’s performance has cut across regions and voter demographics, breaching constituencies that have been DMK and AIADMK bastions for decades. In Chennai, for instance, the party won 14 of 16 seats, with DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin losing to TVK’s VS Babu in Kolathur.