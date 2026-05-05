Tamil Nadu polls: Dravidian majors go down fighting

MADURAI: The TVK tsunami, which has swept the political landscape of the state, has impacted the AIADMK harder than the DMK in the Southern region. Out of the 58 Assembly seats in the 10 southern districts, the AIADMK could not taste victory in any one of the constituencies in six districts — Madurai, Theni, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, and Thoothukudi.

In Dindigul, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari districts, the total number of seats the AIADMK won has not crossed six. The debutant party also managed to restrict the DMK’s winning count in the region under 26, compared to the latter’s victory in 40 seats in 2021.

The poll results have also delivered a barrage of surprises, with DMK ministers such as Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, P Moorthy, and Geetha Jeevan losing to their respective TVK candidates. TVK dashed inside the Madurai district as their candidates won in eight out of the 10 Assembly constituencies.

The AIADMK camp suffered a huge blow, with TVK’s S R Thangapandi trouncing Sellur K Raju in Madurai West and R B Udhayakumar losing to DMK’s M Manimaran — son of former TN Assembly speaker Sedapatti R Muthiah.

In Dindigul, DMK ministers I Periasamy and R Sakkarapani won, and the TVK managed to win only in the Nilakottai constituency out of the seven seats in the district. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran lost in Sattur, while DMDK’s Vijaya Prabhakaran lost in Virudhunagar. DMK minister K R Periakaruppan lost in Tiruppattur by one vote.