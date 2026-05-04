TVK emerges as the largest party, Stalin loses Kolathur in unprecedented political upheaval

In a historic and politically seismic verdict in Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party, rewriting the state’s electoral history and ending decades of bipolar dominance by the DMK and AIADMK. However, despite its breakthrough performance, TVK has fallen short of the 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, resulting in a hung mandate.

The result marks the first time since 1967, when the DMK first formed a non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu, that neither of the two Dravidian majors has dominated the electoral outcome.

The mandate delivered a stunning blow to the DMK, with Chief Minister M K Stalin losing his Kolathur constituency to former DMK MLA V S Babu by 8,795 votes. Stalin, who has been an MLA since 1989 and a seven-term legislator from Thousand Lights and Kolathur, suffered his first electoral defeat in 35 years. Over 10 ministers, including Geetha Jeevan and Ma Subramanian, also lost their seats, marking one of the DMK’s biggest setbacks in recent history. Stalin had last faced defeat in 1991.

Even Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was briefly trailing in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni before eventually securing victory.