TVK emerges as the largest party, Stalin loses Kolathur in unprecedented political upheaval

In a historic and politically seismic verdict in Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly elections, actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has emerged as the single largest party, rewriting the state’s electoral history and ending decades of bipolar dominance by the DMK and AIADMK. However, despite its breakthrough performance, TVK has fallen short of the 118-seat majority mark in the 234-member Assembly, resulting in a hung mandate.
The result marks the first time since 1967, when the DMK first formed a non-Congress government in Tamil Nadu, that neither of the two Dravidian majors has dominated the electoral outcome.
The mandate delivered a stunning blow to the DMK, with Chief Minister M K Stalin losing his Kolathur constituency to former DMK MLA V S Babu by 8,795 votes. Stalin, who has been an MLA since 1989 and a seven-term legislator from Thousand Lights and Kolathur, suffered his first electoral defeat in 35 years. Over 10 ministers, including Geetha Jeevan and Ma Subramanian, also lost their seats, marking one of the DMK’s biggest setbacks in recent history. Stalin had last faced defeat in 1991.
Even Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was briefly trailing in Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni before eventually securing victory.
The DMK finished with 59 seats , translating to a 24.20% vote share, while the AIADMK secured 47 seats with a 21.25% vote share. AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami registered a record margin victory of 98,110 votes in Edappadi, one of the highest in the state.
TVK’s performance was not only numerically strong but geographically disruptive, making deep inroads into AIADMK strongholds in western Tamil Nadu, including Coimbatore, while also gaining across urban and rural belts.
In contrast, AIADMK seniors such as C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani won comfortably, but several others, including former minister P Thangamani, suffered unexpected defeats.
The DMK’s internal breakdown was reflected in its allies as well. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, ended with 72 seats in total: DMK (59), Congress (5), IUML (2), CPI (2), CPI(M) (2), and VCK (2), highlighting a sharp anti-incumbency wave against the ruling coalition.
TVK, contesting independently, recorded a 34.92% vote share in its debut election, an extraordinary figure for a party launched only in February 2024—and secured massive victories in key urban constituencies. ECR P Saravanan won Shozhinganallur by 96,370 votes, while M L Vijayprabhu won Madhavaram by 94,985 votes. Vijay himself won both Perambur (105,743 votes) and Tiruchirappalli East (69,017 votes), defeating DMK candidates by wide margins.
The AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) finished third with 54 seats, comprising AIADMK (47), PMK (4), BJP (1), DMDK (1), and AMMK (1), reflecting its reduced statewide influence despite regional pockets of strength.
Several constituencies witnessed extreme margins across the state. The highest victory margin was recorded by Palaniswami in Edappadi (98,110 votes), followed by Shozhinganallur (96,370) and Madhavaram (94,985). On the other end, the lowest margins included Paramathi-Velur (308 votes), Palani (693 votes), Kumbakonam (679 votes), Cumbum (751 votes), and Kovilpatti (843 votes), highlighting tightly contested battles alongside sweeping wins.
The election also saw actor-politician Vijay emerge as the central force of the contest, with TVK making rapid inroads across Tamil Nadu’s electoral map. His victories in Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East were widely seen as defining moments, signalling his transition from cinema icon to political leader. His campaign focused on anti-drug messaging, social justice, and youth appeal, which reportedly played a decisive role in shifting voter bases across traditional Dravidian strongholds.
TVK supporters celebrated across Tamil Nadu as results confirmed its emergence as a major political force. Party workers gathered at Panaiyur, bursting crackers and distributing sweets as the scale of the victory became evident.
Among the winners was actor-director Srinath, who defeated minister P Geetha Jeevan in Thoothukudi, adding to the symbolic blow against the DMK establishment.
Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his response, accepted the verdict, stating that the DMK “bows to the people’s mandate” and would function as a responsible opposition going forward. He said his party remained committed to ideology over electoral outcomes and would continue its political journey without interruption.
AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami also accepted the verdict, thanking voters and stating that the party would recover from the setback.
BJP leader K Annamalai called the verdict it a “generational shift” and congratulating Vijay, stating that Tamil Nadu had rejected dynastic politics and vote-buying culture. He also acknowledged the mandate against established Dravidian parties and extended support to both winners and losers.
The 2026 Tamil Nadu verdict has fundamentally disrupted the state’s traditional two-party system, replacing it with a fractured three-way contest. While TVK has emerged as the largest force, neither it nor any alliance has secured a majority, ushering in a period of political uncertainty and negotiation.
As Tamil Nadu transitions into a hung Assembly, the outcome marks the end of a political era defined by DMK-AIADMK dominance and the beginning of a new, volatile, and multi-polar phase led by Vijay’s rapid political ascent.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)