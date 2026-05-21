21 TVK, two Congress MLAs take oath in Vijay’s TN cabinet expansion

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on May 21 expanded his Cabinet by inducting 23 more legislators as Ministers, including two from the Congress..Congress party’s S. Rajesh Kumar, representing Killiyoor, and P. Viswanathan, who won from Melur segment, took oath as Ministers in the TVK government..Congress joins Vijay’s TVK-led TN govt, ending 59 years out of power. Winning 5 seats with DMK earlier, Congress backed Vijay to help him clear the majority mark, starting a coalition era.. J Mohamed Parvez (Aranthangi), C Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam) are the other TVK MLAs inducted into the cabinet. Tamil Nadu can have a maximum of 35 ministers, including the CM..TVK invited VCK’s Thirumavalavan and IUML to join the TN Cabinet. "This is the CM's wish; we've conveyed our invitation," said Minister Aadhav Arjuna in Chennai..Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Everywhere we share power except TN. Being in government helps expand influence and regain lost ground. We will work to regain people's trust.".21 TVK MLAs, two Congress legislators take oath in Vijay’s historic TN cabinet expansion.Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp Download the TNIE app to stay with us and follow the latest