21 TVK MLAs, two Congress legislators take oath in Vijay’s historic TN cabinet expansion

Nearly two weeks after assuming office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday expanded the Cabinet of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), inducting 23 new ministers, including two legislators from the Congress, marking the party’s return to the Tamil Nadu ministry after nearly six decades.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan at 10 am, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers.
With the latest expansion, the strength of the Vijay-led Cabinet has risen to 33, while the total sanctioned strength of the Council of Ministers stands at 35.
Among those inducted into the Cabinet are Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamali S. (Avinashi), C. Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), R.V. Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram), Vinoth (Kumbakonam), Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), B. Rajkumar (Cuddalore), V. Gandhiraj (Arakkonam), Mathan Raja P. (Ottapidaram), Jegadeshwari K. (Rajapalayam), and M. Vijay Balaji (Erode East).
The new ministers also include Logesh Tamilselvan D. (Rasipuram), Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A. (Salem South), Ramesh (Srirangam), Kumar R. (Velachery), Thennarasu K. (Sriperumbudur), V. Sampath Kumar (Coimbatore North), Mohamed Farvas J. (Aranthangi), D. Sarathkumar (Tambaram), N. Marie Wilson (Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar), and Vignesh K. (Kinathukadavu).
In a significant political development, Congress MLAs S.Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) and P. Viswanathan (Melur) were also sworn in as ministers, making it the first Congress participation in a Tamil Nadu Cabinet in nearly 60 years.
Meanwhile, the Indian Union Muslim League has agreed to join the government but is yet to finalise its nominee for a ministerial berth. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi is still deliberating on whether to become part of the ruling dispensation.