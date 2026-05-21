21 TVK MLAs, two Congress legislators take oath in Vijay’s historic TN cabinet expansion

Nearly two weeks after assuming office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday expanded the Cabinet of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), inducting 23 new ministers, including two legislators from the Congress, marking the party’s return to the Tamil Nadu ministry after nearly six decades.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Lok Bhavan at 10 am, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly inducted ministers.

With the latest expansion, the strength of the Vijay-led Cabinet has risen to 33, while the total sanctioned strength of the Council of Ministers stands at 35.