Coalition era begins in TN: TVK set to form first multiparty ministry; Congress to join govt after 59 years

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will witness its first multiparty ministry with at least 21 ministers likely to be inducted into Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s cabinet at a swearing-in ceremony to be held at 10 am in Lok Bhavan on Thursday. While 19 MLAs from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam and two from Congress are likely to be sworn in, one each from Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Viduthalai Chiru-thaigal Katchi (VCK) may be inducted later, sources said.

The cabinet expansion comes two weeks after Vijay and nine TVK ministers assumed office on May 10. The event may also mark the end of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance in Tamil Nadu as most of the constituents (barring the Left and DMDK) will now be part of the new TVK government.

The TVK MLAs likely to be inducted into the cabinet include J Mohamed Parvez (Aranthangi), D Sarathkumar (Tambaram), R Kumar (Velachery), C Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam) and B Rajkumar (Cuddalore), among others. Tamil Nadu can have a maximum of 35 ministers, including the CM.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, in a post on X on Wednesday evening, said, “INC president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the induction of Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan into the TN cabinet. This is a historic occasion as the Congress joins the state cabinet after a gap of 59 years.”