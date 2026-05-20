VCK, IUML invited to join TVK Cabinet, says Minister Aadhav Arjuna

CHENNAI: PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Tuesday invited the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan, and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), led by K.M. Kader Mohideen, to join the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

He stated that the Chief Minister wanted all secular and Left-leaning parties to be part of the government and function like an affectionate family.

“We invite Thol Thirumavalavan to have the VCK join the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. It is also the Chief Minister's wish. We likewise urge the IUML to join the Cabinet. The Chief Minister wants the Council of Ministers to function like an affectionate family,” the PWD Minister told reporters after paying homage to late leader Ayotheedasa Pandithar.

At the same venue, when asked about the TVK’s invitation, Thirumavalavan thanked Arjuna for the invitation to join the TVK government. The VCK leader said a decision on this would be taken in consultation with VCK office-bearers.

"We will hold discussions with two general secretaries and other top leaders and take a decision," Thirumavalavan added.

Later, when asked about TVK’s invitation to the VCK to join the government, CPM State secretary P. Shanmugam said, "The Left parties and VCK took the decision to extend outside support to the TVK government. Now, if the VCK decides to use this opportunity to join the TVK government, nothing wrong with it. However, since we took the earlier decision together, we hope that the VCK will consult us (the Left parties) also."