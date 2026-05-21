21 TVK ministers, two Congress ministers to be sworn in today; VCK, IUML yet to finalise decision

Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has recommended the induction of 23 MLAs into the Council of Ministers, and the Governor has approved their appointment as ministers.

With the induction of two Congress MLAs into the Cabinet, Tamil Nadu is set to witness its first coalition government since Independence.

The ministers and their respective constituencies are, Srinath (Thoothukudi), Kamali S. (Avinashi), C. Vijayalakshmi (Kumarapalayam), R.V. Ranjithkumar (Kancheepuram), Vinoth (Kumbakonam), Rajeev (Thiruvadanai), B. Rajkumar (Cuddalore), V. Gandhiraj (Arakkonam), Mathan Raja P. (Ottapidaram), Jegadeshwari K. (Rajapalayam), and M. Vijay Balaji (Erode East).

The other ministers to be inducted are Logesh Tamilselvan D. (Rasipuram), Vijay Tamilan Parthiban A. (Salem South), Ramesh (Srirangam), Kumar R. (Velachery), Thennarasu K. (Sriperumbudur), V. Sampath Kumar (Coimbatore North), Mohamed Farvas J. (Aranthangi), D. Sarathkumar (Tambaram), N. Marie Wilson (Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar), and Vignesh K. (Kinathukadavu).

S. Rajesh Kumar (Killiyoor) and P. Viswanathan (Melur), both from the Congress, will also be sworn in as ministers.

While the IUML has decided to join the ministry, it is yet to finalise its candidate for a ministerial berth. The VCK, meanwhile, is yet to decide whether it will join the government.