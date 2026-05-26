'Jealous' over Vijay's swift rise to power, says Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

TNIE online desk
In a casual remark, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Pawan Kalyan said that he is 'envious' over the quick and smooth rise of actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay to power in Tamil Nadu.
"I wonder how a few political parties achieve success in such a short span of time," he remarked, referring to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK's) stupendous progress.
TVK had won in 108 of Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies and secured 34.92 per cent vote share, defeating Dravidian heavyweights in the State.
On a warm note, he also pointed out that TVK turned victorious in the very first Assembly election it contested using 'cutouts' and 'holograms'.
Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan, also an actor-turned politician, recalled his arduous 15-year political journey.
The 'power star' launched the JSP in 2014. The party contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, only to secure a single seat. Kalyan had lost in both seats he had contested.
Interestingly, a week ago, Pawan Kalyan, reacting to comparisons between his political journey and the rapid rise of Vijay, had stated that the political conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu cannot be viewed through the same lens.