TN CM Vijay to visit Delhi tomorrow; likely to meet PM, Congress leaders

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will visit New Delhi on Wednesday. This will be his first visit to the national capital after becoming the CM.

He is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at around 4.30 pm.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister is expected to submit a detailed memorandum on Tamil Nadu’s requirements, including allocation of funds for various schemes, pending clearances for developmental projects, the Mekedatu issue, and the PM Shri scheme, among others.

The Chief Minister is also likely to meet Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. According to the tentative schedule, he is expected to return to Chennai on May 28.