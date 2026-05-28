ED raids turn Pinarayi into CPM’s rallying point in Kerala

TNIE online desk
The ED on Wednesday carried out searches at 10 locations across Kerala, including the residences of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan and his son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas, in the CMRL case.
As ED raids unfolded, CPM workers led by state secretary M V Govindan staged a protest outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence, calling the action politically motivated.
Violence erupted outside Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence after the ED raid, with protesters pelting stones, bottles and footwear at officials, damaging an ED vehicle.
The protests later spread across Kerala, with CPM workers staging demonstrations in several districts against the ED raids linked to the CMRL case.
During the protest in Delhi, police detained CPI(M) General Secretary M.A Baby and politburo members Brinda Karat, Ashok Dhawale, Mariyam Dhawale and Vijoo Krishnan.
Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday said the state government and Home Ministry had no prior information about the ED raid at Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence.
Quoting former CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s past statement that he has nothing to hide, BJP MLA V Muraleedharan asked if he is afraid of the ED raids now.