‘Poll villain’ Pinarayi turns rallying point for CPM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the aftermath of the LDF’s crushing defeat in the assembly election, the CPM appeared to be grappling with internal discontent, with criticism increasingly directed at Pinarayi Vijayan during election review meetings at lower committees.

However, the raids on the former CM’s houses have transformed him from a poll villain into a rallying point for the CPM. The political narrative within the party has undergone a dramatic shift following the raids.

“The raids occurred at a critical juncture for CPM,” said a state secretariat member. “After the poll debacle, the confidence of the leadership and cadres had hit rock bottom, as the CPM lost even in its strongholds in Kannur. The party was looking for a ray of hope, and this happened,” he said.

As the CPM state secretariat and state committee prepare to review the election results from June 5, the final phase of lower committee meetings witnessed unprecedented criticism against Pinarayi and state secretary M V Govindan.