Electoral defeat is not end of CPM, will return stronger, says Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the electoral defeat was not the end of the CPM and the LDF, recalling that the party had faced similar setbacks in the past and returned stronger each time.

The remarks assume significance as it is the first time Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly responded after the declaration of the election results. He was speaking at the Nediyanga local committee office inauguration in Sreekandapuram and at the Nayanar memorial public meeting in Kalliasseri.

Pinarayi said, “LDF accepts defeat in the election and respects the people’s verdict in favour of a change in government. By acknowledging the people’s verdict, we would like to say that the LDF government had implemented activities with the sole intention of improving the living conditions of the people and leading the state towards development.”

Pinarayi said that the LDF government had undertaken various activities with the objective of ensuring development and welfare for every section of society. He stated that no part of the state should be left behind in the process of development and that all sections of people in Kerala should equally benefit from it.