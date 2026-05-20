Electoral defeat is not end of CPM, will return stronger, says Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: Former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the electoral defeat was not the end of the CPM and the LDF, recalling that the party had faced similar setbacks in the past and returned stronger each time.
The remarks assume significance as it is the first time Pinarayi Vijayan has publicly responded after the declaration of the election results. He was speaking at the Nediyanga local committee office inauguration in Sreekandapuram and at the Nayanar memorial public meeting in Kalliasseri.
Pinarayi said, “LDF accepts defeat in the election and respects the people’s verdict in favour of a change in government. By acknowledging the people’s verdict, we would like to say that the LDF government had implemented activities with the sole intention of improving the living conditions of the people and leading the state towards development.”
Pinarayi said that the LDF government had undertaken various activities with the objective of ensuring development and welfare for every section of society. He stated that no part of the state should be left behind in the process of development and that all sections of people in Kerala should equally benefit from it.
He said that Kerala had witnessed significant and exemplary progress over the past 10 years, with development reaching various regions and communities across the state. “There should be continuity in these developmental activities. We don’t claim that this can only be done by us. The people’s verdict has come. The responsibility of continuing the state’s development activities now rests with the UDF government.”
He further added that the UDF government should implement policies that promote the prosperity of the state and the welfare of the people. He stated that the LDF would extend constructive support to all initiatives aimed at public welfare and development.
At the same time, he warned that the opposition would strongly resist any move that goes against the interests of the state or the aspirations of the people. He added that the LDF intends to function as a constructive opposition in the coming period.