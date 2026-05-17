Pinarayi Vijayan being held at 'gunpoint'; criticism mounts in CPM district meets

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of being named the Leader of Opposition (LoP), veteran leader Pinarayi Vijayan along with CPM state secretary M V Govindan drew severe flak at party district meets. Despite tall claims of course correction, the leadership seems to be paying scant regard for resentment brewing among its rank and file, opined lower-level leaders.

They feel the leadership is still eager to cover up for them. Taking a cue from criticism vented at the state meet, the district meetings since Friday witnessed pointed attacks at Pinarayi and Govindan.

Squarely putting the blame on the two, leaders at the district units trained guns at them for making the correction exercise a mere farce.The autocratic style followed by the former chief minister along with blatant organisational lapses caused by the secretary led to the humiliating defeat, was the general opinion.

The district committee meetings at Kollam, Kannur and Pathanamthitta were particularly critical of the Kannur strongman. At Pathanamthitta meet, criticism came up against Veena George. In Ernakulam, criticism came up against Pinarayi and P Rajeeve.

“It seems the leadership still hasn’t learnt anything. Going by the current scenario, there would only be some cosmetic changes. Even now decisions are taken unilaterally. Otherwise why should he be made the LoP, that too even before discussions at district committees? The masses view it with the same contempt that they had when he was the chief minister. Even now the leadership hasn’t realised the real sentiment among the cadre and the public. Even now they are justifying the decision,” rued a district leader.

While Pinarayi is being targeted for his autocratic style of functioning as well as his unacknowledged endorsement of the build-up of a personality cult around him,Govinan drew flak for lapses in Kannur, especially the failures in Thaliparamb and Payyannur.