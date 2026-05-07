Pinarayi Vijayan promises course correction after LDF loses in assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congratulating the Congress-led UDF government for its victory in the recent assembly election, caretaker Chief Minister and CPM politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan has said the LDF will examine the lapses in its policies and approach and will carry out the necessary corrections.

In a statement Pinarayi said the people’s mandate presents the beginning of a new political innings for the LDF. Thanking the people who stood with the Left, Pinarayi said the LDF will earn back the people’s trust and come back with strength.

Pinarayi said the reason for the LDF losing the election was mainly due to a political situation that was created by forces opposed to the Left. These forces included the UDF, BJP and a section of the media.

“A section of the people has fallen prey to the misinformation spread by anarchic and apolitical forces. The LDF will make serious attempts to make such people aware of the truth,” he said.