Kerala Election Results: Early trends show massive lead for UDF; Several ministers including CM Vijayan trail

Initial trends in the counting of votes across constituencies in Kerala show a tight race, with the Congress-led UDF in the lead. Early trends suggest the UDF improving its position statewide, with NDA making inroads in select seats.

Two hours into counting, UDF was leading with over 75 seats. While the ruling LDF was below 50 seats, the NDA lead in four seats.

At least 12 ministers in the CPI(M)-led LDF cabinet were trailing, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his sitting seat, Dharmadam, considered his bastion and where his village Pinarayi falls.

According to the Election Commission's data, Vijayan was trailing by over 2,000 votes against Cong candidate Abdul Rasheed in the third round of counting.

According to various reports, ministers Veena George, M B Rajesh, O R Kelu, R Bindhu, J Chinchurani, P Rajeev, K B Ganesh Kumar, V N Vasavan, V Sivankutty, V Abdurahiman, A K Saseendran and Roshy Augustine were trailing in their respective constituencies.

Similarly, UDF face and Congress leader V D Satheesan was trailing in North Paravoor constituency, where CPI(M) candidate E T Tyson has taken an early lead, according to TV reports.