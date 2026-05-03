LIVE | Assam Election Results 2026: Early trends hint at huge margins for NDA as Congress loses momentum

The electoral battle for Assam reaches its decisive moment, with the counting set to determine whether the BJP-led NDA secures a third consecutive term or if the Congress-led alliance stages a comeback after a fiercely contested campaign shaped by identity politics, welfare delivery and regional aspirations.

Counting of votes from 126 assembly constituencies is underway across 40 centres under tight security, with over 700 candidates in the fray. Polling on April 9 saw a robust turnout of 85.96%, underscoring high stakes in a state where alliances and local dynamics remain pivotal.

Most exit polls indicate a clear edge for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, projecting a third straight term with 88–100 seats in the 126-member Assembly, comfortably above the majority mark. The verdict will also seal the political fate of key figures, including CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress state chief Gaurav Gogoi and AIUDF leader Badruddin Ajmal, among others.