Puducherry Elections

LIVE | Puducherry Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begin; Preliminary trends indicate advantage for NDA alliance

The AINRC-led alliance seeks a second term amid a strong Congress-DMK challenge, while actor-politician Vijay’s TVK debut threatens to disrupt the traditional balance of power.
File | Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy arrives to the polling booth on his RX 100 bike to cast his vote in the Puducherry Assembly elections.
File | Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy arrives to the polling booth on his RX 100 bike to cast his vote in the Puducherry Assembly elections.Photo | Sriram R
TNIE online desk

Preliminary trends indicate advantage for NDA alliance, led by AINRC

Counting of votes begins across Puducherry in all six designated counting centres

Advantage NDA, say exit polls

Exit polls give an advantage to the NDA, though a tight contest is expected. Axis My India predicted 16-20 seats for the NDA and 6-8 for the DMK-Congress. It said the TVK is likely to get 2-4 seats in the assembly. While Kamakhya Analytics predicted 17-24 seats for the AINRC plus (NDA), 4-7 for the Congress plus and 1-2 for teh TVK, Peoples Pulse predicted 16-19 seats for the AINRC plus and 10-12 for the Congress plus. Praja Poll forecast 19-25 for the AINRC and 6-10 for the Congress plus. There are 30 elected seats in Puducherry.

AINRC-led NDA seeks to retain power amid stiff Congress-DMK challenge

Puducherry awaits its electoral verdict on Monday as counting of votes begins at 8 am across six centres, set to determine whether the ruling National Democratic Alliance, led by the All India NR Congress, retains power or if the Congress-led alliance succeeds in returning to office.

The NDA, comprising the AINRC and the Bharatiya Janata Party along with allies AIADMK and Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi, faces a determined challenge from the opposition bloc of the Indian National Congress, DMK and VCK. Other contenders include PMK, NTK, CPI, CPI(M), several smaller parties, 117 Independents and actor Vijay’s TVK.

Polling recorded an unprecedented turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since the first Assembly election in 1964, with nearly 13,000 voters casting ballots through the postal system. The campaign saw sharp exchanges between the two main alliances. The NDA pitched its ‘double-engine’ governance model, highlighting welfare measures and employment generation, while attacking the previous Congress-DMK regime.

The opposition countered with allegations of corruption, lack of industrial growth and governance from Delhi, while also flagging concerns over water quality. Statehood for Puducherry re-emerged as a central issue, with most parties backing the demand. Despite underlying strains within alliances during campaigning, the outcome is expected to hinge on voter consolidation in a tightly fought contest, with exit polls indicating an edge for the ruling NDA.

Summary

Puducherry is headed for a keenly contested verdict on Monday as counting of votes is now underway, determining whether the National Democratic Alliance, led by the All India NR Congress, will retain power or if the Congress-led alliance can mount a successful challenge.

Votes are being counted from 8 am across six centres, following a record turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since the Union Territory’s first Assembly election in 1964. Nearly 13,000 voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and officials on duty, exercised their franchise through postal ballots.

Exit polls have given an edge to the NDA, though a close contest is expected after a campaign marked by sharp exchanges over governance, corruption allegations and the long-standing demand for statehood.

Puducherry elections 2026
AINRC-BJP vs Congress-DMK
Puducherry election results 2026 live
Puducherry assembly winners list
Puducherry constituency wise winners
Pondicherry election results 2026

Key Events

Counting of votes begins across Puducherry in all six designated counting centres