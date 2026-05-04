LIVE | Puducherry Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begin; Preliminary trends indicate advantage for NDA alliance

Puducherry is headed for a keenly contested verdict on Monday as counting of votes is now underway, determining whether the National Democratic Alliance, led by the All India NR Congress, will retain power or if the Congress-led alliance can mount a successful challenge.
Votes are being counted from 8 am across six centres, following a record turnout of 89.87 per cent, the highest since the Union Territory’s first Assembly election in 1964. Nearly 13,000 voters, including senior citizens, persons with disabilities and officials on duty, exercised their franchise through postal ballots.
Exit polls have given an edge to the NDA, though a close contest is expected after a campaign marked by sharp exchanges over governance, corruption allegations and the long-standing demand for statehood.