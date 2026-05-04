Kerala assembly polls: Victory or survival as LDF, UDF face defining verdict

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is only a matter of hours to know who will rule Kerala next. Ending a month-long wait, the results of the crucial assembly elections that could very well alter the state’s political scenario will be out on Monday. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with initial trends set to be available within an hour.

While Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeks a historic third term, the Congress eyes a comeback. On the eve of counting, both LDF and UDF appear confident, while BJP is hopeful of reopening its account in the state assembly after a five-year gap.

Upbeat over different pre-poll surveys and exit polls that predict a comeback, the Congress has made elaborate arrangements at the KPCC office, erecting tents and setting up huge LED walls to watch poll results live.

The UDF leadership sounded confident of a landslide victory with 85+ seats, building on the momentum of its authentic win in the recent local body elections. Meanwhile, despite exit polls and own internal assessments not painting a rosy picture, the Left camp still hopes to retain power.

Talking to media on Sunday, LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan underscored that the LDF has no concerns about the verdict, as it is confident of continuing in power. While most surveys predict an LDF loss, the CPM is banking on its own internal assessments of garnering 72-78 seats.

The saffron camp is confidence personified after snatching Thiruvananthapuram corporation from the LDF and hopes to make it big in a couple of strongholds in the capital, in addition to a few seats in central and north Kerala, with a winning tally of more than 2 seats.

As a do-or-die battle, nothing short of a win would do for both LDF and UDF. For the Left which broke a decades-old practice with a second consecutive term in 2021, victory is imperative to keep the only red fortress in the country intact. A defeat would mean loss of face for Pinarayi, while a win would gift him invincible stature in Kerala politics.