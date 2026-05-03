LIVE | Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF targets third term, UDF seeks comeback

Kerala heads for a decisive verdict Monday as counting of votes will determine whether the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front secures a historic hat-trick or if the Congress-led United Democratic Front stages a comeback in a tightly contested battle.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming to expand its footprint in a state long defined by bipolar politics. Counting of votes will begin at 8am across 140 constituencies in the state under tight security, following a turnout of nearly 80% among over 2.7 crore voters.

Exit polls give an edge to the UDF, setting the stage for a keenly watched outcome in a state known for alternating political cycles. Buoyed by its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and recent local body elections, the UDF is seeking to unseat the LDF, which has been in power for two consecutive terms. The verdict carries significance for all three fronts, as they seek to consolidate their position in Kerala’s evolving political landscape.