Kerala Elections

LIVE | Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF targets third term, UDF seeks comeback

Counting for 140 seats begins today with the Congress-led alliance holding a marginal edge, threatening to leave the Left without a governing state for the first time in Indian history.
Kerala's day of destiny: LDF chases historic hat-trick as exit polls predict UDF comeback
Kerala's day of destiny: LDF chases historic hat-trick as exit polls predict UDF comebackFile | Express
TNIE online desk
Summary

Kerala heads for a decisive verdict Monday as counting of votes will determine whether the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front secures a historic hat-trick or if the Congress-led United Democratic Front stages a comeback in a tightly contested battle.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming to expand its footprint in a state long defined by bipolar politics. Counting of votes will begin at 8am across 140 constituencies in the state under tight security, following a turnout of nearly 80% among over 2.7 crore voters.

Exit polls give an edge to the UDF, setting the stage for a keenly watched outcome in a state known for alternating political cycles. Buoyed by its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and recent local body elections, the UDF is seeking to unseat the LDF, which has been in power for two consecutive terms. The verdict carries significance for all three fronts, as they seek to consolidate their position in Kerala’s evolving political landscape.

Exit polls point to tight race, give edge to UDF

Exit polls point to a close race but give a marginal edge to the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade. Axis My India forecast that the UDF would get 78-90 seats, LDF 49-62 and NDA 0-3. People's Pulse predicted that the Congress-led UDF would get 75-85 seats, the LDF 55-65 and the NDA 0-3.

Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA. While Peoples Insight predicted 58-68 seats for the LDF, 66-76 seats for the UDF and 10-14 seats for the NDA, Vote Vibe predicted 58-68 seats for the LDF, 70-80 seats for the UDF and zero for the NDA. Kerala Assembly has a total of 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.

LDF chases hat-trick, UDF eyes return

Kerala awaits a crucial verdict on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly election will bring to a close an intense triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front, the opposition United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Votes from 140 constituencies will be counted across 140 centres at 43 locations, with the process beginning at 8 am under elaborate security arrangements. Over 15,000 personnel have been deployed to oversee counting, which will begin with postal ballots before moving to electronic voting machines, with early trends expected by the afternoon. Polling on April 9 recorded a turnout of 79.63 per cent among more than 2.7 crore voters, reflecting strong participation in a high-stakes contest.

Exit polls point to a close race but give a marginal edge to the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade. The Congress-led alliance is targeting a significant jump from its 2021 tally, with some projections placing it in the range of 80–90 seats. The LDF, which won 99 seats in 2021, remains hopeful of securing a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record despite projections suggesting a tighter contest this time.

A defeat would mark the first instance in decades of Left parties being out of power across India. The NDA, though not seen as a contender for power, is focused on expanding its vote share and presence in the state, making the outcome a key indicator of shifting political dynamics in Kerala.

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