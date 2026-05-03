LIVE | Kerala Election Results 2026: LDF targets third term, UDF seeks comeback

Kerala awaits a crucial verdict on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly election will bring to a close an intense triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front, the opposition United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.
Votes from 140 constituencies will be counted across 140 centres at 43 locations, with the process beginning at 8 am under elaborate security arrangements. Over 15,000 personnel have been deployed to oversee counting, which will begin with postal ballots before moving to electronic voting machines, with early trends expected by the afternoon. Polling on April 9 recorded a turnout of 79.63 per cent among more than 2.7 crore voters, reflecting strong participation in a high-stakes contest.
Exit polls point to a close race but give a marginal edge to the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade. The Congress-led alliance is targeting a significant jump from its 2021 tally, with some projections placing it in the range of 80–90 seats. The LDF, which won 99 seats in 2021, remains hopeful of securing a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record despite projections suggesting a tighter contest this time.
A defeat would mark the first instance in decades of Left parties being out of power across India. The NDA, though not seen as a contender for power, is focused on expanding its vote share and presence in the state, making the outcome a key indicator of shifting political dynamics in Kerala.