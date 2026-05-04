LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2026: Counting of votes underway; early trends show BJP ahead

West Bengal awaits a high-stakes verdict on Monday, with counting set to decide whether the All India Trinamool Congress retains power or the Bharatiya Janata Party scripts a historic first victory in the state. Exit polls present a sharply divided picture, with some projecting a BJP edge while others forecast a comfortable return for the All India Trinamool Congress, underlining an uncertain and closely fought contest.
The counting of votes will begin at 8am as votes from 293 constituencies will be counted across 77 centres under a tight security grid, following record turnout of over 92% — the highest since Independence and comes after a contentious SIR exercise where over 90 lakh voters were removed. The fiercely fought campaign, marked by sharp exchanges over identity, governance and alleged electoral irregularities, has kept the political climate charged even after polling ended.