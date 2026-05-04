West Bengal Elections

LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2026: Counting of votes underway; early trends show BJP ahead

Counting is underway across 293 out of 294 seats as exit polls remain sharply divided over whether Mamata Banerjee will retain power or the BJP will secure its first-ever victory in the state.
Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari Mohammed Salim
From Left | Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari and Mohammed SalimPhotos | File | PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Counting of votes is underway for the high-stakes elections in West Bengal which is seen as a crucial test for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress's bid for a fourth consecutive term, amid a stiff challenge mounted by the BJP. The CPI(M)-led Left Front and the Congress are also hoping to improve their tally after successive electoral setbacks.

Exit polls present a sharply divided picture, with some projecting a BJP edge while others forecast a comfortable return for the All India Trinamool Congress, underlining an uncertain and closely fought contest.

Political observers say the results will also be read as a barometer of the BJP's ability to expand its footprint in eastern India, while a strong showing by the TMC would reinforce its dominance in the state.

Early trends from Malda show Congress' Mausam Noor leading

Initial trends from TV channels indicated that Mausam Noor, the Congress candidate from Malatipur in West Bengal's Malda district, was leading, with the grand old party ahead in two assembly constituencies across the state.

Early trends, reported by the TV channels, said the Congress was also having an edge in the Mothabari seat of the same district, which witnessed unprecedented scenes of judicial officer gherao over the deletion of names in the SIR exercise in April this year.

According to those reports, the BJP was leading in six of the assembly seats in Malda district, while the TMC had an edge in four of the segments.

Malda is among the districts which experienced some of the highest deletions during the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission is yet to come out with official figures.

Counting for the high-stakes polls in Bengal is expected to continue throughout the day, with clearer trends likely to emerge by afternoon.

Humyaun Kabir complains lack of seating arrangements for counting agents in Bengal's Baharampur

Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humyaun Kabir on Monday complained about the lack of seating arrangements for counting agents of political parties at centres where counting of votes at West Bengal's Baharampur is underway.

"There is a lack of security arrangements for counting agents at the centres. I wish the EC makes proper arrangements at the counting centres across the state," he told PTI in Murshidabad district.

The counting is being held for 293 of 294 assembly segments in 77 centres across 23 districts of the state under a multi-layered security cordon, deciding the fate of 2,926 candidates.

People of West Bengal have rejected TMC: State BJP chief

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya said he was confident of a landslide victory, as counting of votes for the assembly elections began on Monday morning.

"People of the state have already rejected the Trinamool Congress government and in a few hours, the overwhelming majority of the seats will confirm that in the fight between Mamata Banerjee and the people, people have rejected Mamata Banerjee," Bhattacharya said outside a counting centre in Kolkata.

Early trends show BJP ahead

Early trends from multiple television networks on Monday indicated the opposition BJP edging ahead as counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections got underway across centres in the state.

The Election Commission is yet to come out with any official figures. Counting is expected to continue through the day, with clearer trends likely to emerge by afternoon.

According to TV 9 Bangla, the TMC was leading in around 11 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 14 seats. Zee News said TMC was ahead in 18 seats and the BJP in 21. Figures from Republic Bangla indicated the TMC leading in 4 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 19 seats.

The counting of votes for the state's 293 Assembly constituencies began at 8 am, with postal ballots taken up first in keeping with Election Commission norms.

Counting of EVM votes commenced at 8 am, officials said.

Counting of votes for 293 seats of West Bengal assembly begins

Counting of votes for the high-stakes assembly elections in West Bengal began at 8 am on Monday, with the verdict set to decide whether the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC returns to power for a fourth consecutive term or the BJP scripts history by forming its first government in the state.

The counting is being held for 293 of 294 assembly segments in 77 centres across 23 districts of the state under a multi-layered security cordon, deciding the fate of 2,926 candidates.

The elections were held under the shadow of the SIR exercise, in which the names of around 91 lakh people were removed from the electoral rolls, which shrank to around 6.82 crore.

The polling was held in two phases -- on April 23 for 152 seats and on April 29 for 142 seats, recording a voter turnout of 92.47 per cent -- the highest since Independence, according to the Election Commission.

While repolling was held in 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim and four in Diamond Harbour assembly segment on May 2, the EC countermanded polls in the adjacent Falta constituency, citing "severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process during polling in a large number of polling stations." The fresh poll in that seat will take place on May 21, and counting on May 24.

The postal ballots, through which those engaged in poll duty vote, are being counted first, followed by the EVMs. Several rounds of counting will be held in every seat, with early trends expected shortly.

Armoured vehicles deployed at Malda counting centre

Central forces’ armoured vehicles were seen patrolling the Malda College counting centre premises as security remains on high alert ahead of vote counting. Personnel have been deployed since early morning to ensure order, with counting of votes set to begin shortly.

TMC candidate Gautam Deb says, 'TMC will retain power'

'Janata vs Mamata’: BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya says party set to form Govt

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya on Monday expressed confidence that the party is on course to form the government, asserting that the election reflects the will of the people.He described the contest as “Janata vs Mamata,” calling it a rejection of the ruling TMC.

Bhattacharya said the BJP’s early expectations remain unchanged and claimed that public sentiment is firmly against the incumbent government.

Visuals: Party agents arrive at Nandigram counting centre ahead of vote counting

'All set for poll process: CEO Manoj Agarwal says 458 halls ready, micro-observers deployed'

Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal on Monday said that all arrangements for the election process are fully in place.

He said that 458 halls have been readied and necessary infrastructure has been set up. Agarwal added that micro-observers have been deployed wherever required to ensure smooth and transparent proceedings.

Conflicting exit polls keep Bengal verdict on a knife edge

Exit polls in West Bengal have thrown up sharply divergent projections, reflecting an intensely contested election. Some surveys, including Matrize, indicate an edge for the Bharatiya Janata Party, projecting 146–161 seats — around or above the majority mark of 148 in the 294-member Assembly — while placing the ruling All India Trinamool Congress at 125–140 seats. However, other pollsters suggest a contrasting outcome.

People’s Pulse projected 177–187 seats for the TMC and 95–110 for the BJP, with 0–1 for the Left Front and 1–3 for the Congress. Janmat forecast 195–205 seats for the TMC, 80–90 for the BJP alliance and 1–3 for the Congress.

Most other pollsters, however, gave the BJP an edge. Matrize estimated 146–161 for the BJP and 125–140 for the TMC, P-Marq projected 150–175 for the BJP and 118–138 for the TMC, while Poll Diary forecast 142–171 for the BJP, 99–127 for the TMC and 3–5 for the Congress. Praja Poll projected 178–208 seats for the BJP and 85–110 for the TMC.

News18 estimated 143–163 for the BJP and 127–147 for the TMC, while Today’s Chanakya projected 192 for the BJP and 100 for the TMC, with a margin of error of 11 seats. The wide variation underscores a polarised electorate and a bipolar contest, leaving the outcome finely balanced ahead of counting.

Bengal at crossroads as TMC-BJP clash nears verdict

West Bengal heads into a decisive verdict day on Monday with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling All India Trinamool Congress retains power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party secures a historic breakthrough in the state.

Counting of votes will take place across 77 centres under stringent security arrangements, covering 293 of the 294 assembly seats. Polls in the Falta constituency were countermanded due to reported electoral irregularities, with fresh voting and counting scheduled later in May. The elections, held in two phases on April 23 and 29, recorded a voter turnout of over 92 per cent — the highest in the state since Independence — reflecting heightened political engagement in a fiercely contested battle. Repolling in select booths also saw strong participation.

The campaign saw the BJP deploy top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, targeting the TMC on issues such as corruption, law and order and infiltration. In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and party leaders, including Abhishek Banerjee, focused on allegations of electoral roll manipulation and projected the party’s governance record.

The run-up to counting has been marked by political tension, with the TMC alleging possible tampering of EVMs — claims rejected by the Election Commission, which has assured robust safeguards, including multi-layered security and round-the-clock surveillance of strongrooms. With high-profile contests, including the Bhabanipur seat, and multiple parties in the fray, the results are expected to reshape the state’s political landscape and carry wider national significance.

Summary

West Bengal awaits a high-stakes verdict on Monday, with counting set to decide whether the All India Trinamool Congress retains power or the Bharatiya Janata Party scripts a historic first victory in the state. Exit polls present a sharply divided picture, with some projecting a BJP edge while others forecast a comfortable return for the All India Trinamool Congress, underlining an uncertain and closely fought contest.

The counting of votes will begin at 8am as votes from 293 constituencies will be counted across 77 centres under a tight security grid, following record turnout of over 92% — the highest since Independence and comes after a contentious SIR exercise where over 90 lakh voters were removed. The fiercely fought campaign, marked by sharp exchanges over identity, governance and alleged electoral irregularities, has kept the political climate charged even after polling ended.

Mamata Banerjee
CPIM
West Bengal elections 2026
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026
TMC BJP results West Bengal
Mamata Banerjee election 2026
West Bengal winner list

Key Events

Counting of votes for 293 seats of West Bengal assembly begins

'Janata vs Mamata’: BJP’s Samik Bhattacharya says party set to form Govt

'All set for poll process: CEO Manoj Agarwal says 458 halls ready, micro-observers deployed'