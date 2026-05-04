LIVE | West Bengal Election Results 2026: Counting of votes underway; early trends show BJP ahead

Initial trends from TV channels indicated that Mausam Noor, the Congress candidate from Malatipur in West Bengal's Malda district, was leading, with the grand old party ahead in two assembly constituencies across the state.

Early trends, reported by the TV channels, said the Congress was also having an edge in the Mothabari seat of the same district, which witnessed unprecedented scenes of judicial officer gherao over the deletion of names in the SIR exercise in April this year.

According to those reports, the BJP was leading in six of the assembly seats in Malda district, while the TMC had an edge in four of the segments.

Malda is among the districts which experienced some of the highest deletions during the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission is yet to come out with official figures.

Counting for the high-stakes polls in Bengal is expected to continue throughout the day, with clearer trends likely to emerge by afternoon.