Tamil Nadu Elections

LIVE | Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begin; Initial trends hint at clear advantage for DMK

Counting for 234 seats begins under three-tier security.
From left: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK's CM MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay.
From left: AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK's CM MK Stalin, TVK chief Vijay.Photo | EPS
TNIE online desk
Summary

Tamil Nadu awaits a decisive verdict on Monday as counting of votes is now underway, determining whether the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will retain power or if the AIADMK-led NDA can stage a comeback after five years in opposition. The entry of Vijay-led TVK has added a new layer of complexity to the electoral landscape.

Votes from all 234 constituencies has begun across 62 centres under tight security.

Exit polls have broadly projected a win for the DMK-led alliance, though several indicate a close contest, with TVK expected to play a crucial role. With multi-cornered fights and shifting voter dynamics, the final outcome is likely to hinge on narrow margins in several constituencies.

TVK pushes AIADMK to third position in several constituencies; DMK ahead in race

'Wait till 11 am for clear trends, says DMK’s Kalanidhi Veeraswamy; confident of forming Govt

DMK MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy on Monday said it is too early to draw conclusions as counting has just begun and only postal ballots have been tallied so far. He said that clearer trends are expected by around 11 am. However, he added that the DMK is performing well in the initial phase and expressed confidence that the party will go on to form the government.

O Paneerselvam leading in Bodinayakkanur

Former Chief Minister and DMK's O Paneerselvam is leading in Bodinayakkanur, very early trends show.

Trends hint at clear advantage for DMK

Initial trends emerging from the count of postal ballots in Tamil Nadu show that the incumbent DMK regime is on course to win the polls and retain power under the leadership of Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin.

In several constituencies, the DMK was ahead, and it was closely followed by the main opposition AIADMK, according to television reports.

The fledgling TVK is ahead in several constituencies, with NTK led by Tamil nationalist Seeman yet to clearly find a place in the race to secure numbers.

Initial trends emerging from count of postal ballots indicate advantage for ruling DMK

Preliminary trends indicate AIADMK runner-up in several segments, DMK ahead; TVK in third slot 

Visuals from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK Headquarters

Visuals from Anna Arivalayam, the DMK Headquarters, as party workers and supporters keep a track on the counting of votes.

TVK's chief Vijay leads in Perambur constituency

Actor-turned-politician Vijay's party, TVK, is leading in the early trends, according to TV reports.

Early trends: DMK leads in 35 seats

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin leading in Kolathur

VCK's Thirumavalavan dismisses TVK’s prospects, backs DMK alliance return

Thol Thirumavalavan, chief of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and a key ally of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, downplayed Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, saying it may split votes but lacks the strength to win.

He asserted TVK cannot surpass either the ruling alliance or the opposition, expressing confidence in the DMK’s return to power. He also said VCK is hopeful of winning all eight seats it is contesting.

Postal ballots to be counted first

The vote-counting exercise commenced at 8 am with the postal ballots and at 8.30 am, counting of votes recorded in EVMs will be taken up, EC offcials said.

Vote counting begins across TN at 62 centres covering 234 constituencies

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections has commenced across Tamil Nadu, with officials initiating the process at all 62 designated counting centres. The exercise covers all 234 Assembly constituencies, with tight security and monitoring arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and transparent counting process.

BJP's Tamilisai Sounderarajan predicts NDA win, change in Tamil Nadu

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed confidence in an NDA victory, saying voters have backed change in Tamil Nadu. Contesting from Mylapore, she claimed the alliance would also win in Mayiladuthurai.

Criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government for opposing central welfare schemes, she said people will deliver a strong response.

She added that Edappadi K. Palaniswami is set to become Chief Minister with support from National Democratic Alliance leaders.

Visuals from outside the residence of TVK chief Vijay in Chennai

'Very clear of comfortable numbers': AIADMK’s IS Inbadurai on poll prospects

DMK confident of comfortable majority, says spokesperson A. Saravanan

Exit polls favour DMK-led bloc, TVK emerges as wildcard

Exit polls broadly indicate a return to power for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance, with several projections placing it ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led front and suggesting a comfortable majority in the 234-member Assembly, where the halfway mark is 118. However, two surveys pointed to a hung House.

Axis My India projected 92–110 seats for the DMK-led alliance, 22–23 for the AIADMK plus, and 98–120 for Vijay-led TVK. Kamakhya Analytics forecast 78–95 for the DMK plus, 68–84 for the AIADMK plus and 67–81 for TVK. Other polls indicated a stronger DMK performance.

People’s Pulse projected 125–145 for the DMK-led alliance, 65–80 for AIADMK-BJP and 18–24 for TVK. Matrize forecast 122–132 for DMK-Congress, 87–100 for AIADMK plus and 10–12 for TVK, while P-Marq projected 125–145, 65–85 and 16–26 respectively.

JVC was the only pollster projecting an AIADMK-led win, forecasting 128–147 seats for AIADMK plus, 75–95 for DMK plus and 18–15 for TVK. Praja Poll estimated 148–168 for DMK plus, 61–81 for AIADMK and 1–9 for TVK, while People’s Insight projected 120–140, 60–70 and 30–40 respectively. The wide range underscores a fragmented contest, with TVK’s debut emerging as a key variable in a closely watched three-way race.

DMK faces anti-incumbency test as AIADMK, TVK threat loom large

DMK faces anti-incumbency test as AIADMK, TVK threat loom large Tamil Nadu awaits a high-stakes verdict on Monday as counting of votes for the April 23 Assembly elections begins, with the outcome set to determine whether the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam retains power or if the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam returns to office after five years in opposition.

Counting will commence at 8 am across 62 centres under a comprehensive three-tier security arrangement, with postal ballots taken up first, followed by electronic voting machines. Over one lakh personnel, including counting staff and security forces, have been deployed, while the Election Commission has introduced QR code-based identity checks to regulate access.

Polling was held across all 234 constituencies, witnessing strong participation. Exit polls have largely projected a win for the DMK-led alliance, though several indicate a close fight, reflecting a competitive electoral landscape. The contest has been further shaped by the entry of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK, which is expected to make an electoral debut with notable impact, and the continued presence of Seeman’s NTK.

Their participation has added a multi-cornered dimension, raising the possibility of vote splits in key constituencies. Both the DMK and AIADMK have activated war rooms to monitor counting in real time, deploying legal teams and communication networks to respond swiftly to any disputes or irregularities.

The heightened vigilance follows narrow margins in several seats in the 2021 elections, with parties bracing for similarly tight contests. With political stakes high and margins expected to be close, the results are set to shape the state’s political trajectory.

Edappadi K Palaniswami
M K Stalin
EPS
Tamil Nadu elections 2026
DMK vs AIADMK vs TVK
Tamil Nadu Election results

Key Events

TVK pushes AIADMK to third position in several constituencies; DMK ahead in race

O Paneerselvam leading in Bodinayakkanur

Trends hint at clear advantage for DMK

Preliminary trends indicate AIADMK runner-up in several segments, DMK ahead; TVK in third slot 

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