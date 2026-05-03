LIVE | Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Counting of votes begin; Initial trends hint at clear advantage for DMK

Tamil Nadu awaits a decisive verdict on Monday as counting of votes is now underway, determining whether the ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance will retain power or if the AIADMK-led NDA can stage a comeback after five years in opposition. The entry of Vijay-led TVK has added a new layer of complexity to the electoral landscape.

Votes from all 234 constituencies has begun across 62 centres under tight security.

Exit polls have broadly projected a win for the DMK-led alliance, though several indicate a close contest, with TVK expected to play a crucial role. With multi-cornered fights and shifting voter dynamics, the final outcome is likely to hinge on narrow margins in several constituencies.