Kerala Elections

LIVE | Kerala Election Results 2026: Initial counting trends show Congress-led UDF leading

According to news reports, UDF was leading in over 60 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was ahead in over 50 seats in the state.
Kerala's day of destiny: LDF chases historic hat-trick as exit polls predict UDF comeback
Kerala's day of destiny: LDF chases historic hat-trick as exit polls predict UDF comebackFile | Express
TNIE online desk
Summary

Keralam heads for a decisive verdict on Monday as early trends show a tight race, with the Congress-led UDF in the lead.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is aiming to expand its footprint in a state long defined by bipolar politics. Counting of votes began at 8 am across 140 constituencies in the state under tight security, following a turnout of nearly 80% among over 2.7 crore voters.

Exit polls give an edge to the UDF, setting the stage for a keenly watched outcome in a state known for alternating political cycles. Buoyed by its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and recent local body elections, the UDF is seeking to unseat the LDF, which has been in power for two consecutive terms. The verdict carries significance for all three fronts, as they seek to consolidate their position in Kerala’s evolving political landscape.

Keralam to see tripolar contest, says former BJP state president PK Krishnadas

Former BJP state president PK Krishnadas on Monday expressed "full confidence" in the party's performance, while stating that Keralam is witnessing a "tripolar election" this time with the NDA set to emerge as a decisive force in the state's political landscape.

'LDF will be defeated': Keralam Congress chief Sunny Joseph

Keralam Congress President Sunny Joseph expressed confidence of a decisive victory for the UDF.

The KPCC chief made the remark before the counting commenced in the state.

Joseph added that the outcome would mirror recent local body elections and reflect public sentiment against the ruling LDF.

"We are fully hopeful. We will win. This will be a repetition of the local body results. We are very confident that we will win. Number we cannot predict... Anti-people policies, Sabarimala, gold theft, all these are the key factors that are being discussed in this election by and large," he told ANI.

Early trends show tight race in Keralam with Congress-led UDF leading

Initial trends following the commencement of counting of votes polled in the April 9 Kerala Assembly elections showed the Congress-led UDF leading in the state.

According to news reports, UDF was leading in over 60 seats, while the CPI(M)-led LDF was ahead in over 50 seats in the state.

The initial trends are based on the counting of postal ballots, which account for 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled.

Congress workers keep track of vote counting

Party supporters keep track of counting of votes at the residence of State LoP and Congress candidate from Paravur Assembly Constituency, VD Satheesan.

Tight security in place across state

Tight security arrangements have been made across Kerala for the counting of votes in the April 9 Assembly elections, which is being held on Monday.

As many as 32,300 police personnel, including 20 companies of Central Armed Police Forces, have been deployed for security at counting centres across the state, officials said.

Only persons carrying QR-based identity cards will be allowed entry into the counting centres.

Counting begins in Keralam

The counting of votes of the Kerala assembly election, which was held on April 9, began at 8 am on Monday at the 140 counting centres in 43 locations across the state.

Reports indicate that the ballots are currently being sorted. For counting the postal ballots, there will be special counting tables for 500 votes each under the supervision of an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO).

Ahead of the commencement of counting, the strongrooms where the EVMs and voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units are stored were

opened in the presence of candidates and their representatives, ECI observers and other officials. In the Kalamassery constituency, officials faced some issues in opening the strongroom.

(Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

Exit polls point to tight race, give edge to UDF

Exit polls point to a close race but give a marginal edge to the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade. Axis My India forecast that the UDF would get 78-90 seats, LDF 49-62 and NDA 0-3. People's Pulse predicted that the Congress-led UDF would get 75-85 seats, the LDF 55-65 and the NDA 0-3.

Matrize forecast 60-65 seats for the LDF, 70-75 seats for the UDF and 3-5 seats for the NDA. While Peoples Insight predicted 58-68 seats for the LDF, 66-76 seats for the UDF and 10-14 seats for the NDA, Vote Vibe predicted 58-68 seats for the LDF, 70-80 seats for the UDF and zero for the NDA. Kerala Assembly has a total of 140 seats with the magic mark being 71.

LDF chases hat-trick, UDF eyes return

Kerala awaits a crucial verdict on Monday as counting of votes for the April 9 Assembly election will bring to a close an intense triangular contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front, the opposition United Democratic Front and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

Votes from 140 constituencies will be counted across 140 centres at 43 locations, with the process beginning at 8 am under elaborate security arrangements. Over 15,000 personnel have been deployed to oversee counting, which will begin with postal ballots before moving to electronic voting machines, with early trends expected by the afternoon. Polling on April 9 recorded a turnout of 79.63 per cent among more than 2.7 crore voters, reflecting strong participation in a high-stakes contest.

Exit polls point to a close race but give a marginal edge to the UDF, which is aiming to return to power after nearly a decade. The Congress-led alliance is targeting a significant jump from its 2021 tally, with some projections placing it in the range of 80–90 seats. The LDF, which won 99 seats in 2021, remains hopeful of securing a third consecutive term, banking on its governance record despite projections suggesting a tighter contest this time.

A defeat would mark the first instance in decades of Left parties being out of power across India. The NDA, though not seen as a contender for power, is focused on expanding its vote share and presence in the state, making the outcome a key indicator of shifting political dynamics in Kerala.

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Key Events

Early trends show tight race in Keralam with Congress-led UDF leading

Counting begins in Keralam