CPI to stay firm on claim for Dty LoP post

KOTTAYAM: Tightening its stance further, the CPI has reiterated its claim for the Deputy Leader of Opposition post in the state assembly. CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam told reporters in Kottayam on Tuesdaythat the position rightfully belonged to the CPI. He also said discussions and consultations with the CPM had already taken place.

Binoy clarified that the CPI would not sever its alliance with the CPM over the issue, but indicated that further discussions could be held if necessary. Binoy arrived in Kottayam to attend the party’s district executive and district council meetings, whi ch began on Tuesday, to discuss its defeat in Vaikom constituency, long considered a stronghold of the Left front.

Addressing the electoral setback suffered by the party, he said that the CPI would conduct a comprehensive review of its performance, including the loss in Vaikom, during the two-day discussions. He assured that there would be no attempt to reinterpret electoral defeats as victories through statistical manipulation.

He also said the CPI had no objections to the announcements made by the UDF government after its first cabinet meeting, but stressed the need for clarity regarding their implementation.