Assembly Elections 2026: Saffron surge in the East, a superstar debut in the South, and a Left rout in Kerala

The 2026 assembly elections delivered a sweeping political churn across India, marked by decisive victories, fractured mandates, and the rise of new political forces. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the dominant force in West Bengal and retained Assam for a third straight term, while Tamil Nadu witnessed a dramatic debut by actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which broke into the political mainstream as the single largest party in a hung assembly.

In West Bengal, Election Commission trends showed the BJP crossing the 200-mark with 206 combined wins and leads in the 294-seat House, reducing the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) to 81. The result ended Mamata Banerjee’s bid for another term, with the chief minister also losing in Bhabanipur to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the outcome as a mandate for “politics of performance,” crediting voters for endorsing good governance and thanking party workers across states. He also invoked Syama Prasad Mookerjee and called the verdict a historic “poriborton” moment for Bengal.

Banerjee rejected the results, alleging that more than 100 seats were “looted” and accusing the Election Commission of bias. She claimed irregularities in counting and machine functioning in several constituencies. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed the charge, alleging that both West Bengal and Assam saw “stolen mandates,” and linked the outcome to earlier contested elections.