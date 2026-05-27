ED searches ex-CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence; vehicle carrying officials attacked after raid

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday carried out searches at the residence of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his son-in-law P A Mohamed Riyas and several others in connection with its probe into the CMRL money laundering case, officials said.

Raids were conducted at a total of 10 premises across Kerala, including Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, armed central security personnel stood guard outside the two-storey house at Bakery junction. He had shifted to this house after vacating the Cliff House following the assembly election.

Raids are also taking place at Riyas' residence in Kozhikode.

Searches are also underway at the residences of senior CMRL officials simultaneously, reports said.

As the news of the raid emerged, party workers and leaders began assembling outside the house gate, which was guarded by central armed police forces.

The CPM members led by state secretary M V Govindan sat outside the residence in protest against the ED action denouncing it as politically-motivated move by the central government.

As the raid stretched into the afternoon, the mood of the protest changed. The protest march of the SFI by that time reached place and that led to a charged up environment. The protestors hurled footwear and water bottles at the central police personnel.

Violence broke out outside Vijayan's residence after the ED officials completed the raid and were leaving the premises.

According to visuals shown on news channels, suspected CPI(M) workers gathered outside Vijayan's rented home and protested against the raid.

The situation escalated as some protesters blocked the vehicle carrying ED officials and threw stones at it.

Police and central security personnel struggled to control the crowd.

The vehicle, which also had women officials on board, was targeted during the incident.

The windshield of the vehicle was broken in the incident.