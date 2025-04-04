Nod for prosecution proceedings against CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter in CMRL case

Chargesheet vindicates charges raised by Opposition

He said she has committed a crime that can attract a 10-year jail term. “Without rendering any service, Veena’s company received `2.7 crore because she is the daughter of the chief minister. The CM should own moral responsibility and resign immediately. As CM, how would he justify the prosecution steps against his daughter?” he asked.

Satheesan said the chargesheet vindicates the charges levelled by the Opposition. The central leadership of the CPM should state its stand on the issue, he said.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said there is “clear evidence” in the case. “The chief minister and his daughter will not be able to evade the evidence. This will shock every Left worker in the state,” Sudhakaran said.

Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala said the money received by Veena’s company was the payoff to the CM. “The CM should resign immediately. Leaders attending the party congress in Madurai should find a replacement for Pinarayi,” he said.

KPCC general secretary M Liju said the Congress will stage protests in all districts.

As part of the agitation, Pinarayi will be burned in effigy by all assembly constituency-level committees of the party.

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar also demanded the CM’s resignation. “The BJP will stage protests at all district headquarters demanding his resignation,” he said.