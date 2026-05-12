Pinarayi Vijayan shifts to rented house amid suspense over LoP role

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid speculations over whether he would take up the role of Leader of Opposition (LoP), caretaker Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moved to a rented house in the state capital on Monday.

It was widely expected that Pinarayi would shift from Cliff House, the official CM residence, to his apartment at Chintha Flat near AKG Centre.

The flat, which he had used before becoming CM, was cleaned and readied. Instead, he moved with his family to a rented house near the RBI at Bakery Junction, with all household belongings shifted there.

Pinarayi, who arrived from Delhi after the Politburo meeting, went straight to his new house, which, it’s learnt, has been taken on a five-year lease.

Pinarayi’s move has fuelled fresh speculation over whether he will take up the post of Leader of Opposition. A section of leaders viewed the hurried shift as a sign that he may stay away from the role.

“It could be an indication. Otherwise, why shift in a hurry? Had he been set to assume the post, he could have moved to Cantonment House after maintenance,” a leader said.