No decision yet on LoP in Kerala, CPI seeks deputy leader position

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has not yet taken a decision on the Leader of Opposition post in the assembly, CPM general secretary M A Baby said on Sunday after the party politburo meeting in Delhi.

The politburo, which met to review the assembly poll results, did not discuss the issue, Baby told reporters. It was the CPM’s first PB meet after the LDF lost power in Kerala, its only remaining government in the country.

While a majority of CPM leaders in Kerala backed former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the post of Leader of Opposition, a few central leaders are not in favour. Pinarayi had earlier been granted exemption by the politburo to contest the assembly polls.

If the politburo clears his candidature, Pinarayi is likely to become the LDF’s leader in the House. Otherwise, senior CPM leader K N Balagopal is being considered for the role.

The CPM central committee, scheduled to meet later this month, is expected to discuss the politburo’s document on the election defeat.