No decision yet on LoP in Kerala, CPI seeks deputy leader position

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has not yet taken a decision on the Leader of Opposition post in the assembly, CPM general secretary M A Baby said on Sunday after the party politburo meeting in Delhi.
The politburo, which met to review the assembly poll results, did not discuss the issue, Baby told reporters. It was the CPM’s first PB meet after the LDF lost power in Kerala, its only remaining government in the country.
While a majority of CPM leaders in Kerala backed former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the post of Leader of Opposition, a few central leaders are not in favour. Pinarayi had earlier been granted exemption by the politburo to contest the assembly polls.
If the politburo clears his candidature, Pinarayi is likely to become the LDF’s leader in the House. Otherwise, senior CPM leader K N Balagopal is being considered for the role.
The CPM central committee, scheduled to meet later this month, is expected to discuss the politburo’s document on the election defeat.
‘Legitimate claim’
Amid reports that the CPM may appoint one of its senior leaders as Deputy Leader of Opposition, the CPI has intensified its demand for the post.
CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam said the party had a legitimate claim to the position and would continue to press for it.
“The CPM had earlier said the Deputy Leader of Opposition post was only a technical role and more of a practice, and that there is no constitutional provision for such a post. We are also aware of that. But such a position exists in the Kerala assembly.
There is no rule that the Leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition should always be from the same party. Certain practices can change, and this is one such issue,” Binoy told reporters in Delhi on Sunday.
Later, responding to questions after the politburo meeting, Baby said no discussions had taken place on the CPI’s demand. “I was not aware such a demand had been raised. No such discussions were held here,” he said.