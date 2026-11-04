Indian-Americans Subramanyam, Miller win re-election; Ramaswamy trails in Ohio governor race

TNIE online desk
Aruna Miller has secured a second term in office as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. Alongside Governor Wes Moore, they defeated Republican candidates Dan Cox and Rob Krop at the 2026 US midterm elections.
Indian-origin Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has won re-election to the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District in the 2026 midterm elections, defeating Republican challenger Dave T Beckwith.
Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, son of Kerala immigrants, was trailing in the Ohio governor's race as vote counting continued across the country.
Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida's Congressional District race, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar in South Florida's contest in the 2026 US midterm elections.
Ro Khanna contested from California's 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley, against Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American entrepreneur.
Pramila Jayapal, whose family roots are in Kerala, faces Republican Nirav Sheth, a Gujarat-born former US Marine. Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman elected to the US House of Representatives.