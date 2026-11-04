Indian-Americans Subramanyam, Miller win re-election; Ramaswamy trails in Ohio governor race

TNIE online desk

Aruna Miller has secured a second term in office as Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. Alongside Governor Wes Moore, they defeated Republican candidates Dan Cox and Rob Krop at the 2026 US midterm elections.

Photo | X

Indian-origin Democrat Suhas Subramanyam has won re-election to the US House of Representatives from Virginia's 10th Congressional District in the 2026 midterm elections, defeating Republican challenger Dave T Beckwith.

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Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, son of Kerala immigrants, was trailing in the Ohio governor's race as vote counting continued across the country.

Photo | AP

Democrat Pia Dandiya has won Florida's Congressional District race, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar in South Florida's contest in the 2026 US midterm elections.

Photo | X

Ro Khanna contested from California's 17th Congressional District, which includes parts of Silicon Valley, against Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American entrepreneur.

Photo | AP

Pramila Jayapal, whose family roots are in Kerala, faces Republican Nirav Sheth, a Gujarat-born former US Marine. Jayapal is the first Indian-American woman elected to the US House of Representatives.

Photo | https://jayapal.house.gov/about-me/
Photo | AP
Indian-Americans Subramanyam, Miller win re-election; Ramaswamy trails in Ohio governor race