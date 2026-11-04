Indian-Americans Subramanyam, Miller win re-election; Ramaswamy trails in Ohio governor race

Indian-American candidates have secured early victories in the 2026 US midterm elections, with Suhas Subramanyam and Aruna Miller winning re-election, while Pia Dandiya clinched victory in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Subramanyam, 40, was re-elected to the US House of Representatives from Virginia on Tuesday, while Miller, 61, retained her position as Maryland's Lieutenant Governor. Dandiya, 39, won the race in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy was trailing in the Ohio governor's race as vote counting continued across the country.

Several other Indian-American candidates are awaiting the results of their respective contests, with counting still underway.

Democratic lawmakers Ro Khanna, Ami Bera and Pramila Jayapal are seeking re-election to the US House of Representatives, while fellow Democrat Amish Shah is contesting in competitive races in a bid to make his debut as a Congressperson.

Democrat Nithya Raman, who was born in Kerala, is also locked in a keen contest with her former boss, Karen Bass, for the post of Mayor of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.

The early victories for Indian-American candidates came as Americans voted in one of the most consequential midterm elections, with pre-election surveys predicting a possible setback for President Donald Trump's Republican Party and signalling a desire for political change.

Over 210 million Americans were eligible to vote in the elections, which began at 6 am Eastern Time on Tuesday. The polls are being held for all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives, 37 seats in the Senate, 36 governorships and several local public offices.

According to preliminary national results from CNN's Voter Poll, voters were broadly dissatisfied with the state of the nation, the economy and Trump's job performance.