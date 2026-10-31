Dishing dosas to hopping temples: US midterm poll candidates reach out to Indian Americans

WASHINGTON: From dishing out mouthwatering dosas at restaurants to making temple visits, candidates in the US midterm elections are pulling out all the stops to woo Indian-American voters, who can tilt the scales of power in keenly fought races.

Democratic candidate James Talarico tried his hand at flipping dosas at an Indian restaurant in Irving in suburban Dallas, which is home to a large number of Indian-Americans.

Dressed up in a black suit and a white shirt, Talarico scooped up dosa batter in a bowl, spread it evenly on a hot pan, and topped it up with a spicy potato mix.

The Democrat nominee folded the crispy dosa and served it on a banana leaf on a plate amid applause from the gathering.

The gesture was received warmly by the Indian-American community in Texas, which often is the target of racist attacks from a section of Republicans.

Talarico is posing a tough challenge to Republican nominee Ken Paxton in the US Senate race in the deep red state.

“James Talarico is seizing the moment. The contrast couldn’t be clearer. Paxton surrounds himself with influencers calling Indians scammers and saying Indian food stinks, intimidating Indian Texans. Talarico wears a suit and makes dosas,” James Blunt, who describes himself as a businessman, said in a post on X.