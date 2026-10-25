Two Indian-American candidates face key US midterm races as early voting begins

WASHINGTON: Indian-American candidates Amish Shah and Pia Dandiya have favourable prospects in their respective races for the US House of Representatives in Arizona and Florida in the midterm elections, according to pre-poll predictions.

Shah, a 48-year-old physician and former state representative, is in the fray from the First District in Arizona against former National Football League kicker Jay Feely, the Republican candidate who has received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Dandiya, a 39-year-old former high school principal, is contesting from South Florida's 22nd district, which was carved out in redistricting, against Casey Askar of the Republican Party.

Shah and Dandiya are contesting key races that are crucial for Democrats to flip the US House in the midterm elections on November 3. Early voting has begun in Arizona and Florida.

President Trump's Republican Party is facing a crucial electoral test against the opposition Democratic Party.

The Cook Political Report, which provides non-partisan analysis of election campaigns, has listed Shah’s election from Arizona’s first Congressional district as “lean Democratic” in the GOP stronghold. It also lists Dandiya’s contest from Florida’s newly carved-out 22nd district as a “toss-up”.

Prediction market Kalshi gives an 80 per cent chance of Shah’s victory against Feely in Arizona. It has projected a 60 per cent chance of Dandiya’s win in Florida.

"Jay Feely wants you to believe he's his own man. Meanwhile, Trump and his allies are spending millions to get their golf buddy elected. They know whose side he’s on. I’m running to lower your costs and protect your healthcare. My loyalty is to you,” Shah said in a post on X.

Shah is a three-term member of the Arizona House of Representatives and lost the 2024 US Congressional elections to Republican David Schweikert by a margin of 3.8 per cent.

Dandiya is running on a platform focused on education and affordability.

"I think we could use some high school principal energy in DC right about now,” has been Dandiya’s refrain on the campaign trail.

Dandiya is a first-generation American who has dedicated her career to strengthening communities as a high school principal, policy leader and technology innovator, according to her campaign website.

Born and raised in Palm Beach County in Florida, Dandiya started her career as a teacher and was a high school principal in Harlem.

She founded a high school with the goal of changing life trajectories for low-income students by putting them on a path to economic freedom.

Every single graduate of her high school earned admission to college, despite 86 per cent of them living in low-income households.

Askar, a Republican entrepreneur and military veteran, is emphasising his business experience and service-oriented approach.

The outgoing House has six Indian Americans – Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Shri Thanedar, Suhas Subramanyam, Ami Bera and Pramila Jayapal.