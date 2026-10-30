How Trump could interfere in US midterm elections

Washington, United States: State officials who run US elections are bracing for further intervention by President Donald Trump's administration in next week's midterms -- fearing federal authorities could disrupt voting, challenge ballot counts or try to block unfavorable results.

Trump, whose Republicans face an uphill battle to keep control of Congress, has repeatedly questioned the integrity of US elections and urged his party to "nationalize" voting in at least 15 places.

The White House says it is protecting election security, and many of the feared scenarios remain hypothetical. The US Constitution gives the president no direct role in running elections, and federal courts have so far rebuffed the administration's main legal challenges.

Here are the key potential flashpoints:

Before election day

Voter eligibility: The Justice Department has sued 30 states and the District of Columbia to obtain their voter registration lists, saying it needs them to find non-citizens. It has lost more than two dozen of those cases.

It has also demanded that ballots be set aside from about 20,000 people in California and more than 400 in Washington state whom it suspects are non-citizens.

A federal judge rejected the California request on Wednesday, saying it would wreak havoc on an election already underway. Washington state has also refused the demand.

Studies have repeatedly found non-citizen voting to be exceptionally rare.

Pressure on officials: The Justice Department has warned election officials in every state that they could face prosecution if they knowingly allow non-citizens to vote.

And Trump on Monday offered $1 million for information leading to a voter fraud conviction, without giving details.

At polling stations

Federal monitors: The Justice Department plans to send around 1,000 election monitors to all 50 states -- its largest deployment ever.